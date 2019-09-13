Krushna Abhishek's Sister Aarti Singh CONFIRMED To Enter Bigg Boss 13 House!

Color's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 is all set to hit the television screens this month end (September 29), but the makers are yet to reveal the confirmed list of contestants. Many popular celebrities' names are doing the rounds regarding their participation - while a few are yet to sign on the dotted lines, it seems that some of them have backed out from the show. We had also revealed that four celebrities - Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Vijender Singh (boxer), Rajpal Yadav and Dayanand Shetty, are confirmed to participate. As per a Spotboye report, yet another celebrity has been confirmed to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house.

As per the report, Krushna Abhishek's sister and television actress Aarti Singh has sealed the deal. A source told the entertainment portal that the actress has already signed the contract and is busy packing her bags these days.

It is also being said that Dalljiet Kaur quit her show Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Paayega to participate in the controversial reality show.

Meanwhile, the makers are trying their best to create huge hype around the show. They had released three promos in which the host Salman Khan revealed the 'super tedha' twist, which not only left the viewers confused but also excited.

As per an entertainment portal's report, the celebrities in the house will be divided into two groups - players and ghosts.

It is being said that the show might also have a female instructor. Also, it is being speculated that the show might have two finales.

Most Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Creates History: Mohsin, Shivangi & Team Party Hard At Rajan Shahi's Home