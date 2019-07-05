Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Completes 19 Years; Sumeet, Hussain & Others Reunite For Fun Outing!

Jaya Bhattacharya Writes…

Jaya Bhattacharya shared a few pictures and captioned, "#19yearsold and as #mad as ever we meet #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi #ksbkbt the show that gave us sooooo much #nostalgia #loveyouguys #forever missing all those not able to meet up #itsfamily without a doubt Thank you @ektaravikapoor #starplus respected #audience."

Ritu Chaudhary Writes…

Ritu also shared a few pictures and wrote, "19 years back we started this journey that changed all our lives forever.... Gave us so much love, adulation and success and most importantly ..... each other."

KSBKBT Cast Reunite

She further wrote, "Though we have all moved on but the love that bound us then....still binds us together stronger than ever.... Missed all of those who couldn't make it last night. The pictures might be a bit blurred but the love, laughter and madness is as crystal clear as ever! #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi."

Tuhina Vohra Writes….

"Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi first went on air at the beginning of this millennium. 2000. 3rd July. 19 glorious years of bonding. We all shared the same make up room, and even when we went out to shoot and were given separate make up vans, we didn't care for those and crammed ourselves into one!"

The Cast Had A Blast!

Tuhina further wrote, "There we ate, gossiped, shared our lives and laughed. How much we laughed. And that hasn't stopped. Can you see? We simply cannot stop laughing when we are with each other. . With just a year under a score, we are the oldest ever daily soap in the country - a show that changed the face of Indian television forever. All we wish for is to keep entertaining you. Thank you for loving us. More pix coming soon. #firstdailysoap."