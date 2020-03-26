Aanchal Khurana On Paras Chhabra And Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: ‘It Was More Of A Joke For Everyone’

Aanchal Khurana who won Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as Paras Chhabra’s perfect match has off lately been in the news for her candid revelations about the reality show. The actress has already spoken about Shehnaz Gill’s behaviour on the show and her obsession with Sidharth Shukla. And now, in her latest interview with TOI, Aanchal spills more beans about the show and her current relationship status with Paras.

Aanchal said, “I feel that it was a wrong decision to come up with a show like this immediately after Bigg Boss, because we saw two strong connections — between Shehnaaz and Sidharth, and Mahira and Paras. The makers just picked one contestant each from the two pairs and made a show on them. I think that didn’t work, because the audience would have liked to see the four of them together and their chemistry. I know Paras ki life mein kya chal raha hai and Shehnaaz is totally into Sidharth. So, it was more of a joke for everyone. Sabko pata tha wahaan kisi ki shaadi nahi honi hai.” (sic)

Aanchal Khurana then went on to share her take on Mahira Sharma’s equation with Paras and where she stands with Paras post the show. “I also assumed him to be in a relationship with Mahira, but he told me, 'Mahira is a very good friend’. While he wasn’t too sure of getting married, he was open to an engagement on the show. 'Kisi se achha connection bann jaata hai toh why not?’ These were his exact words.” Talking about what the future holds, she added, “I don’t see a future with him (Paras). I didn’t get enough time with him and also, we friend-zoned each other. We are better off as friends”, she revealed.

On being quizzed about Paras unfollowing her on Instagram, Aanchal replied, “Even I am shocked, because we spoke on the phone half an hour before he unfollowed me the first time. Maybe, Mahira doesn’t approve of his friendship with me. That’s okay. People tend to be possessive of each other when in a relationship. Though he didn’t say it openly, it was quite evident that there was something more than just friendship between him and Mahira. It’s just that they haven’t accepted it yet.”

