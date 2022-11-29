Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Reveals BFF Aashka Goradia’s Advice For Her Before She Participated In The Show

Tina recalls Aashka Goradia’s Advice

For the uninitiated, Tina lost the captaincy battle to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia because of Shiv Thakare. On the other hand, she was also hurt by Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan's behaviour towards her which left her teary eyed. During an emotional conversation with Shalin, Tina expressed her disappointment towards the trio and recalled her BFF Aashka Goradia's words of wisdom for her for surviving in the BB house. Tina said that Aashka had told her, "No one in this house is your friend and nothing in this house is permanent. No one nothing". To note, Aashka was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss season 6.

Aashka Goradia Roots for Tina Datta

On the other hand, Aashka Goradia has been rooting for Tina and penned a sweet note for the Bigg Boss 16 contestant. She wrote, "Belated Happy birthday sweetheart. Last few years of our friendship has grown into something very meaningful. Game face on my baby' - being nice to everyone and yet playing solo. We all need that one friend जो कभी कही हुई बात को दिल से याद करले - Happy birthday and I still got your back and will continue to do so. Trophy उठा - आती हूँ मैं - तुम्हें ले जाने".

Tina Datta Nominated For Elimination & Her Reaction Is EPIC

As of now, Tina Datta is in the danger zone after she was nominated by Ankit Gupta for elimination and she had no qualms about it. In fact, Tina took the nominations head on and seems to be quite sure about surviving the eliminations. To note, she has been nominated along with Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan. It will be interesting to see who will walk out of the BB house this week.