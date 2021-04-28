Aashka Goradia & Husband Brent Goble Test Positive For COVID-19; Calls The New Strain Nasty & Sly Devil

Naagin actress Aashka Goradia, who recently hit the headlines for taking a break from acting, has tested positive for COVID-19 along with her husband Brent Goble. The couple got themselves tested before leaving for their house in the US and their first test results were negative, but after a couple of days, when they got themselves tested again, it was positive. The actress shared their health update on her Instagram stories.

In her post she revealed that although they are feeling fine physically, the test reports revealed they are positive. She said that they are at their home in Goa, safe and are not in contact with anyone. She called the new strain nasty and sly devil.

The actress wrote, "In preparation for our trip to my home in the US, @ibrentgoble and I have both tested positive for COVID. We have been reeling from this news since this morning when we were just about to leave Goa. Both of us are feeling fine physically but the test reports say otherwise and that means we have to let the virus run its course. Thankfully with our active and healthy lifestyles we aren't experiencing any debilitating symptoms. We are at our home in Goa, safe, and not in contact with anyone."

She further said that literally everyone is at risk. She added, "Folks it doesn't matter how healthy you are everyone, literally everyone, is at risk. This new strain is a nasty and sly devil. We had tested on Saturday, and reports came back negative. Monday we tested again to be double sure, and ... lockdown."

Aashka concluded by writing, "While we appreciate all the concern and speed recovery wishes, I'd implore everyone reading this to please keep those who are really debilitated in your thoughts and prayers. We will be fine, while so many others may not be. Let's all hold a space for THEIR recovery, as well as those who are indirectly impacted. So much love from us."

We wish both Aashka and Brent, a speedy recovery.