Bigg Boss 14 December 16 Highlights: Nikki Gets Aggressive As Kashmera, Arshi, Rakhi Gang Up In Captaincy Task

The December 16 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with Rubina Dilaik reading out the 'Duck and Daana’ task for the housemates. BB informs in his letter that the person who has maximum duck feeder will be the winner. In the first round of the task, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah and Nikki Tamboli are pitted against each other. However, is upset that she has to play with the Challengers.

In the meantime, Arshi is seen calling Rubina a boring woman. Rakhi and Manu Punjabi also indulge in some fun banter. Manu tells her that she has a good personality but Arshi has a 'ghatiya’ personality. This upsets Arshi.

Rubina is the Sanchalak of the first round of the task. She brings the food while Aly Goni is the feeder. But as soon as the task commences, Nikki and Kashmera get into a fight as the latter accuses Nikki of pushing her. Sanchalak Rubina disqualifies Kashmera while Nikki wants to destroy the duck. Arshi schools Rubina and Rubina asks her to shut up. Rakhi Sawant is also upset as her mike is broken. The fight between Nikki and Kash gets uglier.

Arshi loses it and calls Rubina a ghatiya sanchalak and abuses her. Nikki is not ready to let go of Kashmera while Kashmera alleges that Nikki has kicked her twice in the stomach. Nikki goes on a rampage while Rubina is seen asking her to wear the mic and duck suit. Rubina then tries to dismantle the physical fight between Kashmera and Nikki. Eventually, Rubina declares Rakhi as the winner.

Rakhi is seen saying sorry to Nikki for a couple of abuses. Nikki complains that she has been abused badly on the show but some people laughed at it. Arshi continues to say things about Rubina’s sanchalan. She tells Abhinav Shukla to make his wife understand the situation and he asks her to talk to his wife.

Later in the evening, Rakhi and Kashmera make fun of Nikki and Kashmera even calls Manu Mr Jaan Part 2 but Aly defends Manu and Nikki's friendship. And then at night, Eijaz and Kashmera discuss the nominations. Rakhi, on the other hand, is talking about how Rahul Mahajan and Manu being only interested in Nikki.

