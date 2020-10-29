Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Apologises To Marathi Audience; Says I Won't Repeat This Ever Again

Jaan Kumar Sanu Apologises To Marathi Audience

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss called Jaan in the confession room and scolded him for his anti-Marathi remarks. After this, Jaan said, "I'm sincerely sorry for hurting the sentiments of Marathi people. I had no intention to hurt your sentiments but if it came across wrong then I'm deeply sorry. Also, I'm really sorry Bigg Boss if I'd embarrassed you. I make sure that I won't repeat this ever again."

Colors Issued A Statement

For the uninitiated, Jaan had told Nikki, "Marathi mei mat baat kar, mere saamne mat baat kar, meko chid hoti hai. Sunaauga teko, mere saamne Marathi mei mat baat kar. Dum hai toh Hindi mei bol warna mat baat kar, chid machti hai meko." This didn't go down well with a few Marathi people. Post this, Colors issued a statement rendering an apology on the official media handle.

Jaan's Mother Rita Bhattacharya Reacts To The Controversy

Recently, in an interview with the leading daily, Jaan's mother Rita Bhattacharya requested people not to drag it and treat it as a game. She also added that they are staying in Maharashtra for 35 years and the state has given Jaan's father so much love and respect. Jaan's mother also reacted to Rahul's nepotism comment.

Rita Says…

Rita was quoted as saying, "I really want to request people to keep it like a game and not drag it outside. In yesterday's episode, when Rahul, Nikki and Jaan were together in the red zone that time Rahul and Nikki were communicating something in Marathi which my son didn't understand, so in return he told Nikki 'Aap Marathi mein baat mat karo' kyunki use laga they are talking something against him. I just want them to see the situation and then come to a conclusion. How can we insult Maharashtra or Marathi language? We have been staying in Maharashtra for 35 years."

‘I Don't Understand Why This Big Issue Is Being Created Out Of It’

She further added, "This state has given Jaan's father Kumar Sanu so much love and respect. My family and I are really disturbed because of such things. It's a cosmopolitan game which gets telecasted internationally, so if they won't speak in Hindi, there are chances many people will not understand. And that's why makers keep telling them to speak only in Hindi. I don't understand why this big issue is being created out of it. Recently, my son was accused by Rahul Vaidya for nepotism on national television. At that time no one questioned about that or showed any kind of support to my kid. All the efforts and achievements were taken away from Jaan with one sentence."