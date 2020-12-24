Bigg Boss 14: Kashmera Shah Is Disappointed With Her Eviction; Says Abhinav Shukla Should Have Gone Instead

Kashmera Shah was eliminated last weekend from Bigg Boss 14, just two weeks after her entry as a challenger on the show. The actress has now opened up about her premature ouster in an interview with the Times of India.

Kashmera expressed her disappointment on her eviction and said, "Had I stayed there for a month, I would have felt I have achieved something. I felt it was a premature elimination. I am too strong a contestant to get out that fast. I had done a lot as far as strategy, plotting, planning and flipping the task was concerned. I had given it my all."

She then went on to state that Abhinav Shukla should have been eliminated instead of her. Kashmera believes that he has not been doing much on the show. Elaborating about it, she said, "Abhinav Shukla should have definitely gone because he is not doing anything. So, if people think I was not being seen after doing so much, then he definitely had disappeared five weeks ago."

On being quizzed about her friendships in the house, Kashmera said, "My friends in the house have been nice, kind and have not avoided me. I will stand by whoever my friends are. In fact, a lot of times Arshi was wrong and I pointed it out and fought with her. I even explained things to Rakhi, and she listened to me and changed her behaviour. I was the only person to tell them if they were right or wrong. We didn't choose to be friends but the other girls wouldn't talk to us. In fact, they treated us badly."

