Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik’s FIR Co-Stars Kiku Sharda And Mahika Sharma Come Out In Her Support

Kavita Kaushik has had a rather tumultuous journey on Bigg Boss 14. The actress entered the BB 14 house as a wild card contestant and became one of the most controversial figures of the season, after being involved in multiple fights with Eijaz Khan. She was also eliminated once but was given another chance to show her real personality.

However, things don’t seem to be going her way. Kavita was seen expressing her issues for being portrayed negatively to host Salman Khan in a recent episode. But in the meantime, Kavita’s FIR co-star Kiku Sharda has lent his endorsement to her on her social media accounts.

Kiku said in a video message, “Meri bahut lambi journey rahi hai Kavita ke saath (I have had a long relationship with Kavita). Hume FIR show saath mein kiya tha 8 saal ke liye hume yeh show ek doosre ke saath kiya tha (We worked together on FIR for eight years). She’s definitely one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met.” Kiku also said that Kavita stands up for herself, and for what is right. “Jitni woh pyaari hain, utni hi strong bhi hain (she is as strong as she is adorable),” he added.

Bhagvad Gita mai likha hai ki jab sach ladta hai toh akela hee ladta hai

Aur jeet hamesha sach ki hee hoti hai

Judiye KK ke sath iss ladai mai aur apna pyar & support dijiye votes ke roop mai@kikusharda ki toh baat maan hee leni chahiye 😊 thank you sir for your amazing words 🤗 pic.twitter.com/zSjfSrWP9s — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) November 18, 2020

Besides Kiku, another FIR co-star, Mahika Sharma has come out in Kavita’s support. Mahika told SpotboyE, “This time Bigg Boss has come up with the worst casting. I feel apart from Jasmin (Bhasin), Rubina (Dilaik) and Kavita, all are unknown and commoners. Aly (Goni), Eijaz (Khan) and Pavitra (Punia) are known faces but they might be too insecure about Kavita and Rubina’s presence in the house. But I don’t feel bad for Kavita as she is not a bechari. She is a fighter and will rule the house. I don’t really feel eviction happens on vote. As the makers want a love angle, they want to make it full of romance. So, they also might target Kavita.”

ALSO READ: BB 14: Kavita Kaushik Feels She's Portrayed Negatively & Salman Judged Her On Basis Of What's Aired

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 November 17 Highlights: Kavita's Heated Arguments With Eijaz & Aly, Rubina Loses Cool