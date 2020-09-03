Bigg Boss 14: Not Rs 250 Crore But Salman Khan Cracks Rs 450-Crore Deal With Makers?

Salman Khan Cracks Rs 450 Crore Deal With Makers!

Yes, you read it right! A source was quoted by Mid-Day as saying, "Salman had reportedly charged Rs 15.5 crore per episode last year. This time around, he has upped the price to Rs 20 crore per episode. While the three-month stint works out to Rs 480 crore, the makers and he agreed to seal the deal at Rs 450 crore."

Why Salman Is Being Paid Such A Huge Amount?

"The amount is inclusive of his fees for promos and virtual press conferences. The producers at Endemol are willing to pay the remuneration as they know Salman is the primary reason for the show's high TRPs."

The Actor To Spend Weekend In His Chalet!

It is being said that the actor will head down to Film City, Goregaon for the shoot every Saturday and will be spending the weekend at his luxurious chalet, which is made for him.

Contract Includes Clause Of Its Extension!

It has to be recalled that the previous season was extended for five weeks owing to its popularity. Hence, this season's contract includes a clause of its extension. The source added, "The previous edition was extended by 10 episodes, with the actor charging Rs 7.5 crore per day. If the reality show doesn't conclude this time within the agreed 12 weeks, Salman's team and the producers will sit down to discuss the additional remuneration."