Bigg Boss 14 November 10 Highlights: Jasmin Bhasin Breaks Down, Rubina Dilaik Nominated

Bigg Boss 14 house witnessed some highly emotional moments, on November 10. The episode began with Farah Khan, the popular filmmaker continuing with her grilling sessions. After grilling Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, and Rahul Vaidya respectively, Farah asked the contestants to not play the woman card inside Bigg Boss house.

Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla were seen explaining to Rubina Dilaik about her 'superiority complex'. Later, Nikki Tamboli had a discussion with Rubina-Abhinav over their differences, on the lawn. Jasmin, on the other hand, had a chat with her best buddy Aly Goni over their friendship and asked him to give her more attention. The housemates were seen making fun of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia for their love-hate relationship.

Later, the nomination task began and Abhinav Shukla was the first one to get nominated. In order to save himself, he asked Aly Goni to destroy Jasmin Bhasin's favourite toy. Aly agreed to this after a little persuasion and saved Abhinav from the nomination. Aly stated that he agreed to save Abhinav because he and Rubina took good care of Jasmin in his absence. However, Jasmin broke down watching her favourite toy getting destroyed.

Jaan Kumar Sanu was next in the line to get nominated. Nikki Tamboli was asked to destroy her blanket to save Jaan from nominations, and she immediately agreed. Later, Rubina Dilaik was nominated and Jasmin Bhasin was given a choice to save her by nominating Aly Goni. But she chose Aly over Rubina, stating that he joined the show only for her. Later, she was seen apologizing to Rubina for not saving her.

Kavita Kaushik, who got nominated, asked Abhinav Shukla to apologise to Nikki Tamboli saying she was right. Abhinav readily agreed and performed the task, saving Kavita from nominations. Aly Goni, on the other hand, asked Rubina Dilaik to sacrifice her Dyson hair wrap, in order to save him from nominations. Rubina agreed, saying that she is doing it for Jasmin.

