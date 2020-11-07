Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Retains Top Slot; Choti Sarrdaarni Replaces Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Anupamaa

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa has retained its top spot for the second time. The Star Plus' show has managed to grab 3.5 TRP ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya

While Kumkum Bhagya has managed to occupy the third spot, its spin-off Kundali Bhagya has retained the second place. The shows have managed to garner 2.4 and 3.1 ratings, respectively.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & Choti Sarrdaarni

While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to occupy the fourth place, Choti Sarrdaarni has occupied the fifth place. Both the shows have managed to get 2.1 TRP ratings.

Bigg Boss 14 and KBC 12

The popular shows Bigg Boss 14 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 are still struggling to make it to the top 5. Bigg Boss 14 weekdays and weekend episodes have grabbed ratings 1.1 and 1.5 ratings, respectively; while KBC 12 has managed to retain 1.3 ratings.

Other Popular Shows

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 have grabbed 1.9, 1.9 and 1.6 TRP ratings respectively.

Colors' shows Shakti, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and Barrister Babu have managed to get 1.9, 1.6 and 2.0 ratings respectively.

Sony TV's shows, The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Best Dancer and Meri Dad Ki Dulhan have grabbed 1.5, 1.8 and 0.4 ratings, respectively.

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to get 1.9 TRP ratings.

Top 10 Channels

Star Plus, Colors TV, Star Utsav, SAB TV and Zee TV have grabbed first five spots, while Sony TV, Sony Pal, Colors Rishtey, Dangal and Zee Anmol have occupied sixth-tenth spots.