Bigg Boss 14 November 24 Highlights: Aly Gets Nominted For His Aggression, Kavita Breaks Down

In the Bigg Boss 14 episode that was aired on November 24, 2020, the house witnessed the massive fight between Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik. While Aly Gony got nominated for this weekend's nominations by Bigg Boss for his aggression, Kavita Kaushik broke down saying that she doesn't feel safe in the house anymore.

Things took a different turn on the other-wise normal day after Bigg Boss announced that the inmates have been violating the rules. Captain Kavita Kaushik is granted with the power to punish the guilty inmates, by making them sacrifice their belongings permanently. If Kavita becomes successful in the task, she can get a direct entry to the next week's captaincy task.

Nikki Tamboli later informed Kavita Kaushik that Aly Goni violated the house rules by giving chocolate to Pavitra Punia. As a punishment, Kavita threw Aly's chocolate to the waste bin, but he took it back. This led to a heated argument between the duo. Jasmin Bhasin intervened in the argument, which worsened things. Aly alleged that Kavita has been taking personal grudges over him.

Aly Goni went to call Kavita Kaushik 'uneducated', to which she replied 'main tumhari baap hoon'. This remark didn't go well with Aly, who got aggressive and kicked a chair, thus hurting Kavita. He also abused her verbally, even though Jasmin tried to calm him down. Kavita complained to Bigg Boss about Aly hurting her physically and stated that she will not tolerate violence. She also asked Bigg Boss to take a decision.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik asked Kavita Kaushik to not waste time over Aly Goni, which led to an argument between the duo. An enraged Kavita made some personal remarks, which led to an argument between Rubina and her husband Abhinav. Later, Kavita broke down, saying that she doesn't feel safe in the Bigg Boss house anymore, and wants to go home.

Bigg Boss, on the other hand, warned Aly Goni against his aggressive behaviour, and directly nominated him for next week's eliminations as a punishment. Later, Jasmin was seen advising Aly to keep his cool. She was seen discussing Aly's anger issues with Rahul. When he asked if she and Aly are in a relationship, Jasmin denied it.

