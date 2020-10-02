Bigg Boss 14 Launch: Salman Khan Stuns In An All Black Avatar; Rubina-Abhinav Entry Pic Gets Leaked

The highly anticipated premiere of Bigg Boss 14 is all set to hit the television screens tomorrow (October 3, 2020) at 9 pm on Colors TV. In the meantime, host Salman Khan recently shared his picture from the set of the grand launch episode on his Instagram account.

The superstar looked suave in an all-black attire which included a black face mask. He posed for the picture on the stage, standing in front of the Bigg Boss logo, and captioned it, “#BigBoss14 coming to you this weekend....”

The post was showered with immense love and it was quite evident from the comments below that the ardent Bigg Boss fans couldn’t wait any longer for the show to finally begin. Check out the post below:

In the meantime, the social media handle of Bigg Boss Khabri has leaked an exclusive picture of two of the contestants, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. The actor couple is seen in the midst of a conversation with host Salman on stage. They are seen sporting colour-coordinated outfits in blue whilst looking extremely ravishing. The Khabri tweeted the pic and wrote, "Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla On the sets of #BiggBoss14" (sic).

RubinaDilain and Abhinav shukla On the sets of #BiggBoss14 pic.twitter.com/zeIK2rQ80f — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 1, 2020

For the unversed, a few days ago, a Pinkvilla report had revealed that television's adorable couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are charging a whopping amount to be a part of the show! The duo has reportedly been signed on for an amount of Rs 5 lakh as a couple and a minimum 40 days stay.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Makers Share Video Of The House Revealing Its Futuristic Theme & Colourful Aesthetic

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Contestants List: Eijaz Khan, Nikki, Rubina, Abhinav & Others To Enter Salman's Show