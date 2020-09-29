Bigg Boss 14: Prince Replaces Gautam As Spl Guest; Channel Denies Reports Of Reducing Show Timing!

What Will These Special Guests Do?

While it's not known what the plan is, a source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "They will stay inside the house for the first two weeks. It's only after these two weeks that the whole format will again change. They will be the ones who will be executing the tasks and the plans."

Prince Narula To Enter The House Instead Of Gautam Gulati!

It was said that Gautam Gulati was supposed to be the fourth guest to join Sid, Hina and Gauahar. Apparently, he was also ready to enter the house, but since the dates were pushed further, he had to back out of the show, and now, as per Bollywoodlife report, Prince Narula will be entering the show instead!

Why Gautam Had To Opt Out Of The Show?

A source told Pinkvilla, "Gautam Gulati was also offered to be part of Bigg Boss 14. He happens to be one of the most loved and famous contestants of the reality show and the makers were also keen on getting him on board for this season. Although Gautam showed his interest, he had to eventually turn it down, since the show got pushed and the new dates clashed with a film shoot that he's committed to."

The Show Will Air For Its Usual 1-Hour Duration

Also, there have been reports that the show will air for half an hour for a month due to IPL. But the channel has denied the reports.

A spokesperson of Colors was quoted by TOI as saying, "The news about the on-air time of Bigg Boss to be 30 minutes is untrue. The show will air for its usual 1-hour duration Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm starting October 3."