Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Makes Fun Of Manu Punjabi & Nikki Tamboli’s Close Bond; Sings ‘Kabhi Kabhi’ Song

Rakhi Sawant Sings 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein' Song

In the latest episode, Rakhi Sawant targeted Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli's blooming so-called friendship and poked them with her funny statements. When the duo was sitting on the corner bed, Rakhi and Arshi Khan started commenting on them. Later, the Main Hoon Na actress stood up and started singing ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein' song from the film Kabhie Kabhie. Notably, she used a particular line from the song- ‘Suhaag Raat Hai, Ghunghat Utha Raha Hoon Main' by making funny faces. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Why Rakhi Is Targeting Nikki & Manu

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant got miffed with Manu Punjabi, as he is seen constantly supporting Nikki Tamboli in the house. In fact, Rakhi has a problem with Nikki's attitude, hence she often targets her. However, Manu always protects Nikki. Thus, Rakhi mocked them for their so-called friendship.

Housemates Against Manu Punjabi & Nikki Tamboli

In the latest episode, Kashmera Shah complained to housemates about Nikki Tamboli for not fulfilling her assigned duty of washing utensils. Arshi Khan too joined Kashmera and threatened Nikki that she would throw away her makeup. After her statement, Manu Punjabi favoured Nikki and said, "Makeup to koi kisi ka nahi chuega, kaam karne ko bolo gharwale (Nobody will touch anyone's makeup, ask her to do her work first.)" He later convinced Nikki to do the work.

When Rakhi Blamed Nikki For Stealing Her Friend Rahul Mahajan

Rakhi Sawant also blamed Nikki Tamboli for stealing her friend Rahul Mahajan. She also said that Nikki has broken their friendship of 12 years. When Rahul was asked about the same, he said that he has the right to express his thoughts with anyone, and no one will tell him what to do and what not to do.