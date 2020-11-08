Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Schools Jaan, Nikki And Pavitra; Naina Singh Gets Evicted

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar begins with Salman Khan welcoming the audience and interacting with the housemates. The actor tells the contestants that he will tackle all the issues (muddas) that happened during the week in today's episode.

Firstly, Salman assigns a task to them where each contestant should name one housemate that has multiple faces in the house. Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli names Eijaz Khan calling him fake and a liar. On the other hand, Eijaz names Jasmin Bhasin as unfair. Kavita Kaushik takes Rahul’s name while stating that he is over judgemental.

This is followed by Salman Khan scolding Pavitra Punia for using her elbow to push Eijaz and using abusive language during her ugly fight with him which took place this past week. Salman questions her if it was aggression or full-on acting. He then adds that she has lost her balance in the game whilst stating that she repeated all of Kavita’s mistakes with Eijaz.

Pavitra apologizes for her behaviour

Salman then comes to Jaan Kumar Sanu and reprimands him for abusive language in his fight with Eijaz. Salman points out to him that he went from being a sweet little boy to the rudest guy in the house. Salman says, “What level are you stooping to? And it will not affect anyone’s personality but yours alone.”

Salman also slams Nikki for her behaviour during her task with Rahul. For the unversed, Nikki faced his ire for having hid the 'nomination mask’ (supposed to be obtained for immunity) in her crotch earlier this week. Nikki defends herself by stating that said she did what she had to. Salman asked her, “You are still saying you did what you did? Really shocking! What would have been the reaction had Rahul Vaidya done the same thing?”

Salman Khan then announces that Rahul is safe from eviction this week. This leaves Shardul Pandit and Naina in the bottom two. Salman then introduces another activity called the 'Bharosa task.’ Each housemate must choose between Pavitra or Abhinav Shukla as the person whom they don't trust at all. Everyone takes Pavitra's name barring Shardul and Jaan who take Abhinav's name.

Salman gets back to the nominated contestants. He announces that Naina Singh is the one who is being evicted this weekend from the BB 14 house. He tells Shardul that he should make the most of this second chance he’s been granted by the audiences

