Charu Asopa On Being Trolled For Sharing Intimate Pics With Hubby: We Fought A Bit & Then All Was OK

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are active on social media and are often seen sharing their romantic pictures. Of late, they were trolled for sharing intimate pictures on social media. A few users even asked them to get a 'room' for themselves and some others questioned them for making their personal life public. When ETimes TV asked how they reacted after being trolled, she said that initially, they fought a bit, but then later, all was 'OK'.

Charu was quoted as saying, "We don't discuss before posting any pic. We share whatever we feel like. Later we realise, 'arre hum toh troll ho gaye'. Then I told Rajeev 'maine mana kiya tha even then you posted' See now we got trolled. We fought a bit too and then all was ok."

The actress further added, "There is no point reacting to all these. Ignorance is bliss. We just avoid reacting."

The couple will complete a year of their marital life this June. When asked about marital life, the actress said that she is still discovering many things about Rajeev. She further said that though they have divided their chores, sometimes they switch. But they also fight at times. Charu added that marriage has been a roller-coaster ride so far, however, she does miss their dinner dates.

Charu said that she was on a break after marriage and just before lockdown, she was planning to make a comeback as she thought she rested a lot. But now, with lockdown 4.0, she feels it's too much.

