Devoleena Bhattacharjee Quarantined After Her Cook Comes In Contact With Coronavirus Patient!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Quarantined For 14 Days

As per IndiaTV report, Devoleena said that a person from her building has tested positive for the Coronavirus and hence the building has been declared contaminated and is sealed. She revealed that the cook, who worked in that COVID-19 positive person's house, also worked at her house. Therefore, she has been asked to quarantine herself. The house help has also been asked to home quarantine herself.

Apparently, Devoleena is locked down alone in Goregaon East while her family is in Assam.

Rashami Desai Confirms Devoleena Is Alright

When Devoleena's close friend Rashami Desai was asked about the Saath Nibhana Saathiya's health, she told Spotboye, "Yes, she is alright. There is nothing to worry about. Devoleena has been self-quarantined and she cannot move out from her house. It will not be easy, but her neighbours and building officials are helpful."

Devoleena’s Cook

Apparently, Devoleena's cook is an extremely trustworthy help and has worked in the actress' house for many years. It is also said that the house help was staying with the actress and even cooked at a few other houses in the building too.

Actress Slams Media For Wrong Reports

Meanwhile, a few media portals have claimed that the actress' cook has tested positive. Now, Devoleena has lashed out at the media portals for wrong reports. She shared a note on her Instagram story that read, "Really need to do the homework first. My help is not at all corona positive. He came into a contact with a covid 19 patient. We are quarantined for 14 days but we are safe. thank you. Bunch of idiots." (sic)