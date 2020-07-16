Divya Agarwal Says Vikas Gupta Used Her Against Priyank; Actress Breaks All Ties With Vikas

Divya Agarwal Says Vikas Gupta Used Her Against Priyank

Divya was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "With time, I realised that he indirectly used me to talk against Priyank especially in Ace of Space. When I came out of the house and saw the episodes, I realised that he abstracted things out of me to put him down. I am not saying I never had issues with Priyank, I obviously had issues but it could have been avoided in the show."

Divya Says…

She also clarified that she and Varun didn't get Ragini MMS Returns offer because of him. However, she said that Vikas had given good reviews about them to the makers! The actress said, "Yes, recommendation was there by him but after our Ace of Space journey- we as a couple got really popular. But that offer didn't come from him. He was asked by the makers about us and he shared good reviews. That doesn't mean he got us work. No matter whatever suggestions and recommendations people give until and unless you are not good at your job nobody can get you the role. He tried his best to put Chetna in Ragini."

Vikas & Divya Had Fallout On Ace of Space 2 Set

Apparently, the duo (Vikas and Divya) had a fallout on Ace of Space 2 set. When asked what went wrong, Divya narrated the whole story. The actress revealed that she was called for Ace of Space 2 shoot by Endemol as she was the winner of the last season. Although she was unwell, she agreed to do it. But, later she saw Chetna Pande and Rohan Mehra with Vikas. Divya said that Vikas told her, she will enter the AOS 2 along with Chetna as hotties from season 1, it didn't go down well with her.

The actress further revealed that she spoke to Endemol, who were also not aware of Vikas' masterplan. She was irked with Vikas and waited for long time, but the ex-Bigg Boss contestant went to eat in his vanity and when she asked her manager to check on him, he was sleeping. This was when she lost her mind and left the show with anger.

Divya Has An Advice For Vikas!

Divya further added, "Vikas is a great producer and he knows how to get content viral. He is good at grooming people at work and indeed a creative person but if he uses his talent and energy in the right direction then he may be way more successful than he is now."