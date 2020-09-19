Gauahar Khan & Zaid Are In Love, Confirms His Father Ismail Darbar; Says If He's Happy, We're Happy

Since a while, rumour of Gauahar Khan dating Zaid Darbar have been doing the rounds. Although the couple hasn't made their relationship official, reports revealed that the duo have been spending time with each other and going strong. They have also been sharing pictures captured together on their social media accounts. Recently, Gauahar had also celebrated her birthday with Zaid, which had sparked the rumours of the couple dating. Now, Zaid's father and music composer Ismail Darbar has confirmed to ETimes TV that the duo is very much in love! He also said that his son had called his step-mom (Ismail's current wife) about a week ago to tell her about his fondness for Gauahar. The music composer also added that if he is happy, they too are happy!

Zaid is not living with his father. When asked if all is well between them, Ismail clarified, "Mera rishta mere bachchon ke saath ek baap aur bachche ka rishta jaisa hona chahiye, bilkul waisa hi hai. Badtameezi wala rishta nahi hai that Zaid will tell me that he's dating Gauahar."

He further said that Zaid had called Ayesha (Ismail's current wife) and was praising Gauahar a lot. When asked if Zaid tell her that he is in a relationship with Gauahar, Ismail said, "Yes, he did."

When asked if the couple has their blessings, Zaid's father said, "If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won't I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he's doing. In fact, that's exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he's happy we're happy too, and he is old enough to decide what's good for him."

What do you have to say about the couple, don't they look adorable together? Hit the comment box to share your views.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan Rings In Her Birthday With Rumoured Beau Zaid Darbar; Calls It Her Best Birthday Ever

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth, Hina & Gauahar To Enter As Guests; Jasmin & Others To Be Put In Quarantine!