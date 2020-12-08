Harshad Chopda & Erica Fernandes' Juda Kar Diya Is Out: Netizens Are Impressed With This Heart-Touching Song
The most-awaited song 'Juda Kar Diya' featuring Harshad Chopda and Erica Fernandes is finally out! The song which is composed by Sajeev-Ajay is crooned by Stebin Ben. The lyrics are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. It is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann.
'Juda Kar Diya' portrays the pain of losing a loved one. Fans loved the lyrics and voice of Stebin. They are all praise for Harshad Chopda's expressions and his chemistry with Erica. On the whole, the song has touched the hearts of netizens. This song also reminded a few of them of Harshad's previous show Bepannaah, in which he played the role of Aditya Hooda. Take a look at a few tweets.
Yashasvi
"Best thing was Harshad as actor was utilized & Erica looked very gorgeous & natural, icing on cake was well sung & well directed song with good cinematography ❤ leaving by biasness to my favorite i genuinely feel this was one of best mv in recent time #JudaKarDiya."
BhuvanaBaby
"Hi @ChopdaHarshad, just want to let you know that I'm totally spellbound yet another time by whatever you have done in this music video ❤ Best actor for a reason 💯 PS : Major missing Aditya Hooda #JudaKarDiya."
Shraddha_Mishra💙
"The song Visualization Cinematography Hardhad's expression Everything was on top notch just perfect #JudaKarDiya #HarshadChopda #EricaFernandes."
Tanisha Chitransh
"Worth a wait.. I personally luvd it #JudaKarDiyaWithEriShad #JudaKarDiya ❤️ ryt from lyrics, concept to the flawless acting of #EriShad.. vm is irresistible.. drop a heart if you felt the same #HarshadChopda #EricaFernandes."
Tisha
""Mere Mehboob se Kyun Juda Kar Diya" Love the song and lyrics❤ Stebin's Voice 🤩🔥 Harshad looked so Handsome in Entire MV. Him in emotional scenes Too Good🤧❤ Erica looked Pretty❤Congratulations #HarshadChopda & #EricaFernandes for #JudaKarDiya."
Shivja
"Mannnn... The song is 😭😭😭😭 @ChopdaHarshad never fails amaze me. The acting on point, the look on point. @IamEJF is looking so beautiful . 😍😍 And the song is on point . Kudos to the time. Lots of love and all the best. #HarshadChopda #EricaFernandes #JudaKarDiya."
@ksxcreations_
"Was waiting for this MV and it's finally out. Such a beautiful song and they both make a beautiful pair Loved it @ChopdaHarshad in love with youu! Your acting was mind-blowing. @IamEJF you looked gorgeous as ever #JudaKarDiyaWithEriShad #JudaKarDiya."
(Social media posts are not edited)
Also Read: Harshad Chopda & Erica Fernandes Reveal First Poster Of Their Music Video Juda Kar Diya; Fans Can't Keep Calm
Also Read: Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 Winners List: Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Reem & Others Bag Awards