Himanshi Khurana Had High Fever While Shooting ‘Kalla Sohna Nai’ With Her Boyfriend Asim Riaz

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz became quite hit jodi post their Bigg Boss 13 stint. The couple was seen in a music video 'Kalla Sohna Nai', which was a big hit. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, the Punjabi singer and actress revealed that she had high fever while shooting for the music video.

She was quoted by ETimes TV, "Our shoot for Kalla Sohna Nahi went very smoothly. We didn't even realise, we were working together. Not many people know that I had very high fever during the shooting of the music video. I was travelling a lot that time especially back to back in flights. In fact, I was so unwell that for many scenes I wasn't able to stand also. So, our aim was to most up the scenes quickly. Once, the director would say 'cut' I would rest in my vanity. We had a nice time shooting it and the team was very sweet. Gurinder Bawa directed the music video. The atmosphere on the sets was very comfortable."

The couple went on to do another music video, 'Khayal Rakhya Kar', which too was a hit among AsiManshi fans. Recently, Himanshi was seen in a new song, Bazaar, which featured Yuvraj Hans. Asim shared a collage of Himanshi's pictures from the music video on his Instagram story and praised her expressions. He captioned the collage as, "Your expressions are always so lit."

About the same, the Punjabi actress said, "He knew I was doing the song. I have this habit of first listening to the song and then agreeing to feature in it. So, when I got the copy of Bazaar, I was very excited and had shared about the same with Asim. He always praises my work when he likes it and vice versa. Recently, when his song 'Teri Gali' came out, I praised him. I had known about the same because things were finalised in front of me. We keep pushing each other as partners. He likes Bazaar's audio a lot. He keeps writing heavy and quite meaningful praises for me, now it has become a norm that my songs come out and he showers praises on me. It feels really nice."

