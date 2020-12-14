Indian Idol 12: Here Are The Contestants Who Made It To Top 15

Danish, Sireesha & Anjali

Mohd Danish has an acting streak in him and wants to do something in acting as well. He is from Muzzafarnagar.

Sireesha Bhagavatula, who mesmerized the nation with her enthralling voice, is from Visakhapatnam.

Anjali Gaikwad is the youngest contestant of Indian Idol 2020. She is from Maharashtra.

Samyak, Anushka & Vaishnav

Samyak Prasana is a national level taekwondo player and is all set to take her hobby of singing ahead. Samyak hails from Delhi.

Anushka Banerjee from Kolkata, who will fight her problem of anxiety, and make the entire nation hear her melodious voice.

Vaishnav Girish, who already made everyone his fan with Indian Idol juniors, is all set to wider his fan base with Indian Idol 2020. He hails from Kerala.

Arunita, Nihal & Sahil

Arunita Kanjilal is all set to make everyone her fan with her melodious voice. She is from Kolkata.

While Nihal Tauro is from Mangalore, Sahil Solanki is from Hissar, and both are all set to impress everyone with their magical voices.

Sayali, Pawandeep & Sawai

Sayli Kishor Kamble is the daughter of a COVID frontline warrior and wants to make her father proud. She is from Maharashtra.

Pawandeep Rajan is highly supported by village people, who want him to make his name in the music industry. He hails from Uttarakhand.

Sawai Bhatt is a puppet maker but has a determination to change his life with his music. He is from Rajasthan.

Shanmukha, Nachiket & Ashish Kulkarni

Shanmukha Priya is from Visakhapatnam, while Ashish Kulkarni, who hails from Pune, left his job to pursue his career in music.

Nachiket Lele hails from Mumbai and wants to do something for himself and his family. He is keen to take music industry by storm.

Tune in to Sony TV this weekend at 8 pm, and enjoy the magic of music!