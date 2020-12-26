Ismail Darbar Reveals Emotional Moments During Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Wedding

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2020. It was a grand wedding, which was followed by a lavish reception. The Bigg Boss 7 winner looked stunning in bridal look. In an interview with ETimes TV, music director and Zaid's father Ismail Darbar revealed emotional moments from the wedding. He also revealed that it was the most beautiful wedding in their 'Khandaan' till date.

Ismail was all praise for his daughter-in-law and revealed that every small detail of the decoration was her selection. He also revealed that the food items were also Gauahar's choice. When asked how the couple was looking, he said, "Just made for each other. Dono, Gauahar aur Zaid, bahut pyare lag rahe the."

Ismail said that his second wife Ayesha met his first wife and Zaid's mother Farzana very warmly, which was a very emotional moment.

He also revealed that biggest emotional moment was when he hugged Zaid and cried. He added, "I always felt that it was a natak when people cried but today, I stand corrected. I don't know what happened but my emotions just swelled up when I hugged my son after he was married."

Ismail further said that another biggest emotional moment was when Gauahar's mother told Ismail to look after her daughter. He said, "She told me meri beti ka khayyal rakhna. I told her that aap ki beti itni kaabil hai ki woh mere poore parivaar ka khayyal rakhegi."

