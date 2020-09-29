Kaun Banega Crorepati Lottery Message Promising 25 Lakh On Whatsapp Messenger Is Fake

Like every year, as the new season of Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati got announced, scamsters have gotten active yet again. This time around, they claimed that KBC is running an online lottery on WhatsApp messenger. For the unversed, a viral message was being circulated that a lucky draw will take place and the winner will receive a lottery prize of 25 lakh rupees.

It must be noted that this was being propagated by stating that famous personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani and even PM Narendra Modi took part in 'KBC JIO’ lucky draw. The WhatsApp message concludes with a contact number for further details on how to get the winning amount. However, as one could guess, the claims turned out to be a hoax and the number provided in the ad comes up as 'KBC fraud’ in Truecaller. It’s been made very clear by the show.

Previously too, it was reported that in 2018 a similar stint was being carried in a slightly different format. However, the Mumbai Police quick to take action when a Twitter user reported about the scam.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has become a household name and continues to resonate with millions of Indians. Its popularity has never once waned as the Amitabh Bachchan fronted game show provides commoners with an opportunity to win big money solely on the basis of knowledge. The 12th installation of the quiz show premiered on September 28 on Sony Entertainment Television.

