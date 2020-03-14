    For Quick Alerts
      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fans support Tejasswi Prakash After Rohit Shetty Lashed Out At Her

      Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 had impressed the audience and garnered a grand opening on the TRP chart. While the show has been in the news since its inception, Tejasswi Prakash is one such contestant who has managed to impress fans with her fearless attitude. She had also managed to grab the headlines because of her cute banter with the host Rohit Shetty. But recently, the makers shared a promo of the upcoming episode in which Rohit was seen lashing out at Tejasswi for accusing him of favouritism. This didn't go well with the fans, who came out in support of her. They felt Tejasswi was right and Rohit was rude towards her. Take a look at a few tweets.

      Alwayzzhappy

      Alwayzzhappy

      "I will not watch tomorrow at kkk10. I can't handle the scolding and insult section episode. rohit sir please say to calm. You have the right to teach them your student but your rude behaviour is scaring me. This is the first time I watch kkk10. disappointed #TejasswiPrakash."

      Rahul Patidar

      Rahul Patidar

      "Shi to bol rhi h pgl thodi na h usne stand Kiya jita bhi but harne wale ko advantage chlo Kisi m to himmat h such bolne ki #ColorsTv #RohitShetty #TejasswiPrakash."

      @AnyttaTejaholic

      @AnyttaTejaholic

      "Kkk10 promo rohit scolding #TejasswiPrakash coz she say something true .why??? This react rohit sir what really happened there gonna learn about it tomorrow . I'm with teja decision not co, I'm her fan no coz she is absolutely right. let's wait and see #khatronkekhiladi10."

      Supraja Gudipati

      Supraja Gudipati

      "I am done with this... I love rohit sir and Tejasswi's banter which was very fun... But this time Rohit Sir is very wrong... He is scolding teja... She is correct about wax task, she hadn't got any benefit even though she completed it...#TejasswiPrakash."

      Naeemah

      Naeemah

      "Tejasswi said the truth only. She removed the insects after she completed the stunt,what's the need to shout.And about the benefit it's true what's the need to make them do that dangerous stunt if there's no elimination. So not done #TejasswiPrakash @ColorsTV."

