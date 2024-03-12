Exclusive! Karan Kundrra On Fans Demanding TejRan's Wedding, "The Way Everyone Is Manifesting My Marriage..."

Karan
Kundrra
and
Tejasswi
Prakash
are
undoubtedly
one
of
the
most
loved
TV
couples.
The
two
started
dating
during
their
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
season
15,
and
even
after
the
show
got
over,
they
are
going
strong.
Karan
and
Tejasswi's
fans
love
them,
and
their
social
media
posts
always
go
viral.
While
the
two
have
been
giving
everyone
a
lot
of
couple
goals,
their
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
TejRan
wedding.
Karan
was
recently
seen
in
the
film
Tera
Kya
Hoga
Lovely
which
revolves
around
a
wedding.
Filmibeat
recently
interacted
with
the
actor
and
when
asked
him
about
his
wedding,
Karan
quipped,
"I
think
when
Tera
Kya
Hoga
Lovely's
sequel
will
come
in
that
Gugu
(his
character)
will
get
married
(laughs)." When
probed
that
we
want
to
know
about
his
wedding,
the
actor
said,
"I
don't
know.
But,
things
with
me
happen
immediately."
Fan
of
Karan
and
Tejasswi
have
been
commenting
on
their
posts
that
they
should
get
married.
When
asked
Karan
if
he
reads
those
comments,
the
actor
said,
"I
read
everything.
The
way
everyone
is
manifesting
my
marriage,
please
do
that
kind
of
manifestation
for
my
career
(laughs)."
He
further
praised
his
fans
and
said,
"They
are
lovely.
I
feel
very
blessed.
I
was
discussing
that
only
that
I
am
so
blessed
to
have
so
many
people
who
are
invested
in
my
happiness.
It's
not
just
entertainment
for
them,
they
are
invested
in
my
happiness
and
that's
just
a
beautiful
thing."
Well,
Karan
didn't
reveal
when
he
and
Tejasswi
are
getting
married.
But,
we
are
sure,
their
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
to
hear
the
wedding
bells.
Karan
Kundrra's
Upcoming
Projects
Talking
about
Karan's
project,
after
Tera
Kya
Hoga
Lovely,
the
actor
will
next
be
seen
in
Amazon
mini
tv's
show
Adhura
Love
which
also
stars
Erica
Fernandes.
The
series
is
slated
to
release
on
13th
March
2024.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 17:08 [IST]