Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma's Wedding Card Goes Viral; Are They Getting Married?

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been hitting the headlines since their Bigg Boss 13 days. Post the show, the duo was seen in a music video, Baarish, which impressed the viewers. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Paras had hinted that he was missing Mahira! Now, a wedding card of the couple is going viral on social media!

Paras and Mahira have always maintained that they are friends, but their closeness tells a different story. It has to be recalled that Akanksha Puri, who was dating the actor (before he entered Bigg Boss 13 house), was irked with Paras' closeness with Mahira. Post exiting Bigg Boss, Paras broke up with Akanksha and many of them also felt that it was because of the Kundali Bhagaya actress. Apart from featuring in a music video, the duo is active on social media and have been sharing photos of the two having a good time. Now a wedding card is going viral on the internet. But, it might just be fan-made card since it was posted on a fan's page.

Well, it has to be seen what the actors have to say about the same.

Post Bigg Boss, Paras got busy with Colors' reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. On the other hand, Mahira Sharma was offered Naagin 4. The actress revealed that she didn't take up the show as she didn't want to do a negative role at least at this point of time.

It is also being said that the couple has bagged a Punjabi movie. More information about the same is yet to be known!

Recently, the couple was also seen donating food to the needy people during this crucial crisis.

