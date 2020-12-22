Rakhi Sawant's Husband Says He Doesn't Mind Going On Bigg Boss

Ritesh Says He Didn’t Reveal His Identity In Front Of The World

He told ETimes TV that he thinks that it is totally his fault and his selfish nature that he kept his identity under wraps. He added, "I always had this fear that after revealing my relationship and identity in front of everyone because of bad humour, my shares can get affected. This was my selfish nature."

Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Is All Praise For Her

He further said that he wants to tell everyone that Rakhi has done him a favour by coming into his life and marrying him. He also said that he or his family can never repay her for it.

Further praising Rakhi, he said that she has been really a true wife and companion. She understands everything about him and it was his request to keep the marriage under wraps, and she supported him in all possible ways. He added that he cannot repay the favour at least in this lifetime and is proud and thankful that she kept his word.

Ritesh further said that he has decided finally that if he gets a chance now, he will come in front of the camera and reveal his identity. Now, he doesn't care about the profit and loss and wants to tell everyone about their marriage.

Ritesh Was Scared That Haters Might Troll Them Because Of Rakhi-Deepak Spoofs

He also spoke about Rakhi and Deepak Kalal's spoof video. Ritesh said that he was scared that haters might troll them, especially because of the spoofs Rakhi had done in the past with Deepak Kalal, after which people stopped taking her seriously. He says he likes Rakhi anyways and doesn't care about it all.

Deepak Told Rakhi That He Will Die But Before Dying, He Wants To Get Famous

Ritesh said, "Her spoof with Deepak Kalal, she has told me everything about her life in detail. She has even told me everything about the Deepak Kalal episode. He had asked for a favour from Rakhi because he had some problem with his kidney and told Rakhi that he will die but before dying, he wants to get famous. Rakhi helped him emotionally. She doesn't think about herself and did all this for Deepak. She told me clearly that she did everything for money and did not do it for free."

Ritesh Is Ready To Go To Bigg Boss 14 House

He added that he is ready to take that hit now and feels that he should come and reveal his identity. He further added that they got married all of a sudden and had not planned anything. But now, he is prepared and can openly tell the world that Rakhi Sawant is his wife. He said that he feels nothing is more important to him than Rakhi at this point of time. Hence, he is ready to take this risk.

About going to Bigg Boss 14 house, he said, "If the Bigg Boss team connects with me and wants me to come on the show during the family round or for any thing else. I will definitely go inside."

Ritesh Says…

Ritesh further said that they are planning to have a baby next year.

He knows Rakhi has potential to win the show and wants her to win Bigg Boss 14. He also added that Rakhi deserves to win.