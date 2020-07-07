Rashami Desai On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: People Are Talking About Him When He Is Gone
It has been almost four weeks that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, but people and even many celebrities are not able to believe that he is no more! Recently, Rashami Desai became emotional as she spoke about the actor, with whom she was close before he entered Bollywood. She said that he was a nice man and a wonderful actor. He was good looking and intelligent and they were proud of him, but people are talking about him now when he is gone!
‘I Was A Very Close Friend Of Sushant Once’
Rashami was quoted by ETimesTV as saying, "Sometimes, reality is an illusion which is created by the world. I was a very close friend of Sushant once, but then slowly we lost touch as he became busy with his work in Bollywood and I got busy with my shows."
‘This Is A Personal Loss’
She said that Sushant was doing so good in life and they were really proud of him. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant said that the actor is not a subject for her to talk and discuss, because the kind of love and respect she has for him, she would not like to discuss. She added that this is a personal loss for her.
‘People Are Talking About Him When He Is Gone’
Many have been talking about Sushant and praising him now. People never noticed him before. Rashami pointed out the same and said, "People are now talking about him when he is gone."
‘Waqt Ne Daga De Diya’
She further added, "He was a very nice man and a wonderful actor. Industry has lost a great talent and soon people will realise it. Not everyone is hero material, that good-looking, not everyone is intelligent, but he had both. Par waqt ne daga de diya.. As a person I know he was very good." She took a pause and said that this is industry's loss.
