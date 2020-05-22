    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Roadies Fame Raghu Ram Pens An Emotional Note On Losing His Friend To COVID-19

      By
      |

      MTV Roadies fame Raghu Ram, recently took to his social media account to reveal that his friend Abdul Rauf had succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday night (May 21). The television host-producer mourned his former colleague’s passing away by penning a heartfelt message on Instagram.

      Raghu accompanied the note with a picture with Rauf and said, "I lost you last night to COVID-19, Abdul. The grief I feel is indescribable, just like that of anyone who ever knew you. You came into my life in 2009 as Raju, my driver. But you surprised me with who you really were. You were Abdul Rauf. A loving, honest, competent, hard-working friend who had dreams, and the courage to go after them. You worked in the production of many shows, rising to the top as Head of Production for Monozygotic. You grew into someone we all depended on. You changed your destiny with your effort."

      Raghu Ram

      He went on to add, "There was so much more to achieve, my friend. So many more battles to fight side by side. I can't begin to tell you how much I'll miss you. I still can't believe this virus could extinguish so bright a spark! This was not how it was supposed to end. Goodbye, Abdul. This will never be ok." (sic)

      On the other hand, Rajiv Laxman too paid his tribute in a post that read: “RIP Abdul Bhai. My comrade. My brother in arms. Our journey together has been long. And you grew from a driver to the Head of Production in my company. From a colleague to a friend. The purity of your heart & genuine approach to work & friendships have left an indelible mark on me. Sadly, our journey together ended here. This pic is less than a year ago. Us in Ladakh. If only i had known. Love forever, bhaijaan. Zygotes for life... And beyond.”

      View this post on Instagram

      RIP Abdul Bhai. My comrade. My brother in arms. Our journey together has been long. And you grew from a driver to the Head of Production in my company. From a colleague to a friend. The purity of your heart & genuine approach to work & friendships have left an indelible mark on me. Sadly, our journey together ended here. This pic is less than a year ago. Us in Ladakh. If only i had known. Love forever, bhaijaan. Zygotes for life... And beyond.

      A post shared by Rajiv Lakshman (@rajivlakshman) on

      ALSO READ: Roadies S1 Director Slams Makers; Says Abusive Anchors & Bad Language Were Never A Part Of Format

      Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 23:24 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X