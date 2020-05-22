Roadies Fame Raghu Ram Pens An Emotional Note On Losing His Friend To COVID-19

MTV Roadies fame Raghu Ram, recently took to his social media account to reveal that his friend Abdul Rauf had succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday night (May 21). The television host-producer mourned his former colleague’s passing away by penning a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Raghu accompanied the note with a picture with Rauf and said, "I lost you last night to COVID-19, Abdul. The grief I feel is indescribable, just like that of anyone who ever knew you. You came into my life in 2009 as Raju, my driver. But you surprised me with who you really were. You were Abdul Rauf. A loving, honest, competent, hard-working friend who had dreams, and the courage to go after them. You worked in the production of many shows, rising to the top as Head of Production for Monozygotic. You grew into someone we all depended on. You changed your destiny with your effort."

He went on to add, "There was so much more to achieve, my friend. So many more battles to fight side by side. I can't begin to tell you how much I'll miss you. I still can't believe this virus could extinguish so bright a spark! This was not how it was supposed to end. Goodbye, Abdul. This will never be ok." (sic)

On the other hand, Rajiv Laxman too paid his tribute in a post that read: “RIP Abdul Bhai. My comrade. My brother in arms. Our journey together has been long. And you grew from a driver to the Head of Production in my company. From a colleague to a friend. The purity of your heart & genuine approach to work & friendships have left an indelible mark on me. Sadly, our journey together ended here. This pic is less than a year ago. Us in Ladakh. If only i had known. Love forever, bhaijaan. Zygotes for life... And beyond.”

