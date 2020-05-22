Shehnaaz Gill's Father Reacts To Rape Allegations; Says CCTV Footage Proves He Is Innocent!

A case against Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Gill was registered on May 19, 2020, at Beas police station by a 40-year-old woman. The victim claimed that Santokh raped her at gunpoint in his car. It was also said that Santokh was absconding after the incident. But now, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant's father has broken his silence.

Santokh revealed to a local channel that he never left his home on May 14, 2020 and his home is under CCTV surveillance, which is sufficient to prove that he is innocent. He added that the woman, who alleged that he raped her, used to refer to him as brother and had met her three-four times before.

Sharing the details of what transpired between the two, Santokh revealed that the woman is a divorcee with a child and apparently wanted to marry Lucky Sandhu, who was her business partner. The couple had an ugly fight, after which Lucky came to stay at Santokh's house. He even asked Santokh to not disclose his whereabouts to the woman.

Santokh revealed that he met her on May 14 with one of his gunmen, in a lane outside his house. He also added that his wife was standing outside at that time. He mentioned that CCTV footage can be checked to know if he left the house on May 14 or not. Since Santokh didn't disclose where Lucky was, the woman left and the next night, she called and threatened him. She said that he and Lucky will have to pay for this!

Now, Lucky and the woman are back together. However, in all these, his name has been maligned. Shehnaaz's father called it a big conspiracy against him.

The recordings of Sana's father's statements have been shared on Twitter. Take a look!

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Accused Of Raping Jalandhar-Based Woman At Gunpoint; Shehbaz Reacts!