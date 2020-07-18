Sidharth Shukla And Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya First Look Poster OUT & Fans Can't Keep Calm

Sidharth & Neha's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya First Look Poster OUT

While Sidharth shared the poster and captioned it, "Here's the first look of #DilKoKaraarAaya," Neha wrote, "Super excited to share the first look of dil ko karaar aaya.💕 🎼🎵"

Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

In the picture, Sid and Neha are seen in a boat holding each other in arms. They are seen twining in white and look super cute in the poster. Well, fans also feel the same! The poster and #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya is already trending on social media. Take a look at a few comments!

