Sidharth Shukla And Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya First Look Poster OUT & Fans Can't Keep Calm
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was seen opposite Shehnaaz Gill in a music video 'Bhula Dunga', which was a major hit. Now, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor will be seen romancing Neha Sharma in his next music video titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya'. Fans have been eagerly waiting to catch even a glimpse of the actor in the music video. And now, the makers of the music video have released the first look poster of it.
Sidharth & Neha's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya First Look Poster OUT
While Sidharth shared the poster and captioned it, "Here's the first look of #DilKoKaraarAaya," Neha wrote, "Super excited to share the first look of dil ko karaar aaya.💕 🎼🎵"
Fans Can’t Keep Calm!
In the picture, Sid and Neha are seen in a boat holding each other in arms. They are seen twining in white and look super cute in the poster. Well, fans also feel the same! The poster and #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya is already trending on social media. Take a look at a few comments!
Rohit & Sid_ka_Asli_Fan
Rohit: Poster is really beautiful... Can't take my eyes off #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya.
@Sid_ka_Asli_Fan: They said King of romance I heard @Sidharth_Shukla #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya.
Kamal & Lata
@kamal_samarjit: I'm very sure its gonna be a super duper hit of the year. @sidharth_shukla and @Officialneha Good luck for the song!! #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya.
@Lata29333760: First look aisa hai toh MV kaisa hoga??? Super duper excited for MV... eagerly waiting!!! #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya.
