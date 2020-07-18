    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sidharth Shukla And Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya First Look Poster OUT & Fans Can't Keep Calm

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was seen opposite Shehnaaz Gill in a music video 'Bhula Dunga', which was a major hit. Now, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor will be seen romancing Neha Sharma in his next music video titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya'. Fans have been eagerly waiting to catch even a glimpse of the actor in the music video. And now, the makers of the music video have released the first look poster of it.

      Sidharth & Neha's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya First Look Poster OUT

      Sidharth & Neha's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya First Look Poster OUT

      While Sidharth shared the poster and captioned it, "Here's the first look of #DilKoKaraarAaya," Neha wrote, "Super excited to share the first look of dil ko karaar aaya.💕 🎼🎵"

      Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

      Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

      In the picture, Sid and Neha are seen in a boat holding each other in arms. They are seen twining in white and look super cute in the poster. Well, fans also feel the same! The poster and #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya is already trending on social media. Take a look at a few comments!

      Rohit & Sid_ka_Asli_Fan

      Rohit & Sid_ka_Asli_Fan

      Rohit: Poster is really beautiful... Can't take my eyes off #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya.

      @Sid_ka_Asli_Fan: They said King of romance I heard @Sidharth_Shukla #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya.

      Kamal & Lata

      Kamal & Lata

      @kamal_samarjit: I'm very sure its gonna be a super duper hit of the year. @sidharth_shukla and @Officialneha Good luck for the song!! #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya.

      @Lata29333760: First look aisa hai toh MV kaisa hoga??? Super duper excited for MV... eagerly waiting!!! #FirstLookOfDilKoKaraarAaya.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Also Read: Kurta Pajama Song Out: Shehnaaz Looks Stunning In Tony Kakkar's Groovy Song; Steals The Limelight!

      Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Calls Shehnaaz's 'Kurta Pajama' Song Bakwas & Sidnaaz's Ardent Fans Know It Why!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X