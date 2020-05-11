Star Plus’ Nazar 2 And Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do To Go Off Air Due To The COVID-19 Lockdown
Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, leading entertainment channels have had to put their shows on hold. As a result, broadcasters and producers are enduring huge financial losses and has resulted in them deciding to pull the plug on a few of their shows. In the same vein, Star Plus has now announced that two of its popular series— Nazar 2 and Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do will be going off the air with immediate effect.
Nazar’s producer Gul Khan confirmed the news in a social media post. She wrote, “Sad but true … Nazar to go off air now … feels like it was just yesterday it had launched ! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did ! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with ! Thank you,all of you for this wonderful journey ! And thank you @starplus for this opportunity ! It’s was roller coaster !!!! 💖💖💖 to many more to come !” (sic)
Sad but true ... Nazar to go off air now ... feels like it was just yesterday it had launched ! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did ! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with ! Thank you,all of you for this wonderful journey ! And thank you @starplus for this opportunity ! It's was roller coaster !!!! 💖💖💖 to many more to come !
On the other hand, it must be recollected that Mahesh Bhatt’s Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do was a recently launched series and was also on the verge of introducing a leap with Ashi Singh being one of the actors waiting to be onboard.
On being quizzed about the show’s departure, the actress told TellyBuzz, “To be honest, I was not too shocked because I knew there are shows suddenly going off-air everywhere but yeah it was very disheartening as I couldn’t even start shooting for it. I was excited to work again and I liked the storyline too but unfortunately didn’t work.”
The show’s producer Gurodev Bhalla in a conversation with BizAsiaLive added, “Yes, unfortunately, it’s true but our strong association with Star team continues as we are doing a few new projects with the network. They should come out very soon.”
