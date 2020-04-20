Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes & Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein To Go Off Air Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, leading entertainment channels have had to put their shows on hold. As a result, some channels are airing the repeat telecast of the shows, while a few others are re-running their old shows. And now, in a shocking turn of events, Sony Entertainment Television has announced that three of its popular shows— Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Patiala Babes will be going off the air with immediate effect.

The statement issued by Sony stated, “Given that all shoots have been stalled since March, owing to the unprecedented situation we are in, these shows couldn’t shoot their logical ends. All the three shows have had a good spell and would have paved way to newer narratives eventually, had the shoots been functional. Having said that, keeping the best interests of all in mind and in joint agreement with the producers, it has been decided to terminate these shows, as of now.”

Producer of Jennifer Winget’s popular show Beyhadh 2, Prateek Sharma added, "We all are in an unprecedented situation here and I would totally agree and go ahead with channel's decision in this matter as whatever they will decide will be in the best interest of all the concerened parties, including producer, actors, writers and the rest of the crew." (sic)

Patiala Babes’s lead star Ashnoor Kaur too expressed her disbelief at the abrupt ending of her show. "I am not able to digest the fact that the show is over and we won't be working as a team. It is sad but I am happy that I got to portray a role like Mini and given the circumstances I think it was in everyone's interests," she said.

