The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Reveals How Fans Can Be A Part Of The Show!

The pandemic has changed everyone's lifestyle. Not just commoners, even the celebrities are trying to get adjusted to the new normal. It has to be recalled that due to the pandemic shooting was halted, but after about four months, the cast and crew of many shows have resumed work. Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show team also resumed work. Recently, the makers had shared a promo, in which Kapil Sharma and his team announced that they will be coming back soon to entertain audiences. As everyone knows, due to the pandemic, the team has to maintain social distancing and live audiences cannot be a part of the show, but fans need not be disappointed as Kapil and his team has solution for this!

Kapil shared a video, in which he revealed how fans can be a part of the show. Sharing the video, Kapil wrote, "Hello friends! We're coming up with new episodes of #thekapilsharmashow soon and y'all can be a part of it too from your home through video call! All you need to do is make an intro video, upload it on Instagram, tag me and @tkssaudience and our team will bring me to your home. Lots of love🙏❤️ #StaySafe #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #fun #comedy #laughter #newnormal."

In the video, Kapil can be seen telling fans that due to social distancing they cannot have a live audience, but fans who wish to participate in The Kapil Sharma Show can now do so through online participation.

Well, all you need to do is to upload 15-20 seconds video, in which you will give your details - name, age, place and what you do (occupation). You can upload the same by tagging Kapil Sharma and @tkssaudience. The comedian revealed that TKSS team will get in touch with them and they can talk live and that's how audiences who are watching TV will be able to watch them.

