TKSS: Krushna Abhishek Refuses To Perform With Govinda; Latter Takes A Dig At His Bhanja!

Why Krushna Refused To Perform In Front Of Govinda?

Krushna was quoted by BT as saying, "I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn't accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn't want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations."

‘The Enmity Has Affected Me Badly’

He further added, "I had a strong relationship with mama, and the enmity has affected me badly. When the relationship between two people is strained, it's difficult to perform comedy. Besides, mama might take offence to my jokes. Achhi comedy ke liye set ka mahaul achha hona chahiye. I can vouch that it would have been like a house on fire even if I had performed as Krushna and not Sapna (the character he portrays on the show) with mama. I could have paid tribute to him on the show."

Krushna Added…

Krushna revealed that he tried to resolve the fight but said that how long can he try to resolve their issues, which is based on a silly misunderstanding. He added that it hurts him, but if Govinda doesn't want to see him, he too doesn't want to meet him. He feels only Kapil can resolve their issue and added, "Jab mama agli baar aaye toh mujhe bula le stage par aur sab ke saamne sulah karne bole."

Govinda Takes A Dig At Krushna!

Meanwhile, Govinda took an indirect dig at Krushna when he was on the show.

In the episode of TKSS, Chandu Chaiwala (Chandan Prabhakar) and Bhoori (Sumona Chakravarti) enter the stage and Kapil introduces them as Kamchor artists. To this, Govinda appreciated Chandu and said, "Taang kheenchna badi baat nahi hai, taang khinchwaana badi baat hai. Taang kheenchne se ghar chalta hai logon ka."

Later, Chandu tells that he pushed Kapil and brought him to Mumbai from Amritsar and now he has his own show. To this, Govinda tells Chandu, "Tujhe kaam de na de tere bhaanje ko zarur dega."

Although Govinda didn't take Krushna's name, it looked like he took an indirect dig at Krushna.