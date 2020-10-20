Is Kapil Sharma Getting A Huge Amount For His Debut Web Series?

Kapil Sharma has been recognised as the most viewed stand-up comedian in India and abroad. The comedian and actor, who is known for his sense of humour and perfect comic timing, has been ruling the television industry for many years. The Kapil Sharma Show host also tried his luck in Bollywood as well, and now, he will be seen venturing into digital space. In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek revealed that Kapil is charging a huge amount for his debut web series. Krushna also revealed that the new show will be shot in Shimla.

Shatrughan Sinha and his son Luv had graced the show recently. During a gag, Krushna revealed that Kapil is charging Rs 20 crore for his debut web series. Although Krushna was just joking about Kapil's fees, it did raise a lot of eyebrows.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show was recently in news after he welcomed the cast of iconic show Mahabharat. The episode became the talk of the town as it initiated a war of words between Mukesh Khanna and Gajendra Chauhan. Although Kapil was silent for a long time about the same, he had recently reacted saying that his team is working hard to make people laugh at the crucial time of pandemic. The actor said that he preferred to focus on work.

On the other hand, recently, Akshay Kumar graced the sets to promote his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani. While Kapil thanked Akshay for being on the show, the latter was all praise for the show. The Khiladi actor said that his film promotions are incomplete without his show.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma Thanks Akshay Kumar As He Graces TKSS; Comedian Responds To Mukesh's Comment