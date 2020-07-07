Trouble in Maninee De And Mihir Misra's Paradise; Couple Living Separately Since 6 Months!

Maninee De & Mihir Misra Are Living Separately Since 6 Months

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Marriage, like any other relationship, has its highs and lows. Yes, it's true that Mihir and I have been living separately for six months. The reasons for our separation are too personal to be divulged. Also, I respect the sacredness and sanctity of our relationship. We gave it our best, but the outcome isn't in our hands."

Maninee Says…

"Many people had given our marriage just three weeks, but it lasted 16 years. It means that we had a lot of love, care and compassion for each other. However, relationships and people evolve with time. In our case, we evolved at different paces and our paths diverged. I have an aesthetic way of looking at life. Maybe, we had a karmic debt and it lived out its course. It's even more sad, because a lot of people felt that ours was a fairy-tale romance."

Actress Hopes Their Friendship Survives This Ordeal

Maninee said that the most beautiful thing about their bond was that they were friend first and then partners. She hopes that their friendship survives this ordeal. Having said that, the actress feels that happiness is essential for every human being and it shouldn't be compromised on, at any cost.

She Wishes Mihir The Best

The actress wished Mihir the best. She added that she had16 wonderful years with him. she further requested the media to respect their privacy and let them heal with grace.

About Divorce

When asked if they are planning to get divorced, Maninee said she doesn't know and can't say anything about it at this point as they haven't spoken about it.