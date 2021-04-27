Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Contestants List: Sanaya Irani, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal & Others To Participate

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani, who became a household name with her show Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon and was last seen in dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 along with husband Mohit Sehgal, will apparently make a comeback on small screen with this reality show.

Anushka Sen & Maheck Chahal

Anushka Sen, who was seen in Apna Time Bhi Aayega and Maheck Chahal, who had participated in Bigg Boss 5 and was seen in Ekta Kapoor's show Kavach, will be participating in the stunt-based reality show.

Sana Sayyad & Vishal Aditya Singh

Sana Sayyad, who was seen in Splitsvilla, Divya Drashti and Lockdown Ki Lovestory, will be seen doing some dare-devil stunts in the show. Apparently, Vishal Aditya Singh, who was seen in Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss, will also be seen participating in KKK 11.

Other Popular Celebs Who Will Be Seen In KKK 11

We had recently revealed that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi has been approached for the show. Also, Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani, Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli, Ace of Space's Varun Sood and 'Buzz' song fame Aastha Gill will be seen participating in the show.

Location & Shooting Details

As per reports, the show, which will be hosted by Rohit Shetty, will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa and the celebrity contestants might fly down to Cape Town on May 6, 2021. They will start shooting in mid-May.