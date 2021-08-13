Addite Shirwaikar Malik’s Father Passes Away; Actress Pens Emotional Note On Behalf Of Mohit Malik And Her

TV actress Addite Shirwaikar Malik's father and Mohit Malik's father-in-law passed away a couple of days ago. The couple recently shared this sad news on Instagram. Addite and Mohit shared an emotional note along with a family picture on Instagram.

Addite Shirwaikar and Mohit Malik's note read, "To All Our Well-Wishers, We lost our father two days ago.....It's an irreplaceable loss! However, we know he was a fighter, he fought and he fought. Yet, it was time to go and for us it's time to let go. As much as it pains, we know that he's in a better place and we will see him soon, in our next lives once again parenting us, showing us the way and guiding us! We love you papa and promise we will always smile because that's the way you liked it! Your Daughter Aditi & Son Mohit."

The note caught everyone's attention and fans started pouring condolence messages in the comment section. Notably, several TV stars like Karanvir Bohra, Aneri Vanjani, Shruti Seth, Supriya Shukla, Nivedita Basu and many others mourned Addite's father's demise on Instagram.

Talking about the couple, Addite Shirwaikar Malik and Mohit Malik were blessed with a baby boy in April 2021. The couple named their son, Ekbir. They often share cute moments with cute little munchkin on social media. However, the demise of their father must have left them heartbroken.

May his soul rest in peace!