Akanksha Puri Wants Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya To Win Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

For the unversed, the show hosted by Rohit Shetty is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa, and several TV celebs like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and many others are participating in it as contestants.

Recently, in a conversation with IANS, Akanksha Puri said that she wants her friend Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya to win the show. The actress even called her homie, as they are from the same town and school. She said, "Lot of people I know are doing Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) this year, so it's difficult for me to take one name but definitely I am supporting Divyanka Tripathi as we come a long way."

Akanksha further stated that Divyanka is very much capable of winning the title. The actress said that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame is a strong girl and can give a tough time to all the contestants. "It will be a proud feeling to see her win KKK," Puri said.

Akanksha Puri admitted that if she gets a chance to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi, she won't think twice and give her nod for the same. She has already told Divyanka to give her all the details and secret tips once she is back, so that it would be helpful for her in future.

Meanwhile, Akanksha Puri was last seen in Palak Muchhal's devotional video song 'Hare Krishna Hare'. Talking about her personal life, the actress was dating Paras Chhabra. However, she broke up with him after the end of Bigg Boss 13.