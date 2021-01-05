Aly Goni’s Friend Reveals That The Actor And Jasmin Bhasin Were Not In A Relationship Prior To Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s relationship has become a topic of intrigue for the audiences as the duo refuses to define it in specific terms. Aly’s sister Ilham Goni recently commented on the rumours about her brother's relationship with Jasmin. And now, Goni’s close friend Dr Ishan Ahmed has come out in support of his friend and has denied the reports stating that Jasmin and Aly were in a relationship before they entered the show.

Ishan told TOI, “Aly and I have known each other since we were kids. I got to know Jasmin through him two years ago. All these news reports about them being in a relationship are not true. I know there was nothing official between them before they entered the show. Aly was always clear that Jasmin is more than his friend, and Jasmin, too, looked at him in a certain way, but they were not in a relationship.”

He went on to add, “Jasmin and Aly are so comfortable with each other that others might not understand what kind of relationship they share. For example, I have seen Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan discussing their friendship, but if you ask their close friends and family, they will tell you that this is how they have been ever since they became friends. They were definitely not in a relationship when they joined the reality show.” However, Ahmed did conclude by stating that Jasmin and Aly might have developed feelings during the lockdown, as they only had each other and were away from their respective families.

For the unversed, it must be noted that during the New Year 2021 celebrations on BB 14, Jasmin was seen telling Aly to convince her parents and propose her soon while they hugged and wished each other. However, Aly expressed hesitance as he feared it could upset Jasmin’s parents. But Jasmin tries convincing him and says that he should not be afraid of talking as they will agree if he convinces them.

