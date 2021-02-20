Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Calls Rubina Cunning, Nikki An Ill-Behaved Person & Rakhi A Fantastic Human Being

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as Eijaz Khan's proxy. Unfortunately, she couldn't help him win the show as she got eliminated recently. Many of them felt that she ruined Eijaz's game and criticised her. Recently, the actress lashed out at critics and said that Eijaz had never expressed his disappointment over her being selected as his proxy. Also, the actress gave her opinion about her inmates Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, who are currently fighting for the trophy.

She called Rubina a cunning girl who keeps bi**ing, Nikki an ill-behaved person and is in the house because of Rubina, and Rakhi a fantastic human being.

Talking about Rubina, Devoleena told TOI, "She is a very cunning girl. Duniya ki saari bi***ing and back-biting wohi karti hai. And then she feigns ignorance and innocence." About Nikki, she said, "She is an ill-behaved person. She has just clung on to Rubina and come into the last five. She herself says that she didn't see herself till wherever she has reached in the show. She has no respect for anybody. She feels she is the chosen one and lives under the impression that the more bad you behave on the show, the better chances you have of emerging as winner."

On the other hand, she said Aly Goni is a nice guy, who is playing his cards alright but he's upfront about his likes and dislikes. She said that he does bi**ch, which everyone does, but he doesn't say anything behind back like Rubina.

About Rahul Vaidya, she said that he has chalked out his route and has his fair share of strategies. But she thinks that he has compromised on his self-respect in return, because when Arshi Khan and Nikki spoke badly to and about him, he was fine with them.

About Rakhi, she said, "She is a fantastic human being. Woh todh-mod ke baat nahi kar sakti, that's her drawback. But then, isn't it such people only who have a fully clean heart? The person who does wrong and then plays with words to prove him/herself innocent is nothing but cunning, isn't it?"

When asked whom she wants as a winner, she said that she doesn't think Nikki and Rubina deserve to win. Although she knows that fans play a major role in determining the end result, but based on the game, she feels it should be either Rahul or Rakhi. She also added that she wouldn't consider seeing Rubina and Nikki even in top 3.

