Bigg Boss 14 Fame Arshi Khan Says She Missed Having A Boyfriend While She Was Battling COVID-19

Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan, who had contracted COVID-19 a month back, was under self-isolation at her residence in Mumbai. The actress, after having fully recovered from the virus, has now shared that she missed being in a relationship when she was battling with coronavirus alone.

Arshi told TOI that she missed out on the love and care of a boyfriend when she had to be alone and isolated due to the infection. She said, "When you are infected, you need to be all alone and isolated. You miss out on some love and care. I regret not being in a relationship and having a boyfriend. I feel it’s high time for me to get myself into a relationship. Just waiting for that Mr. Right, hopefully soon I'll find a Mehboob for myself."

Bigg Boss 14 Fame Arshi Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Reveals She Has Mild Symptoms

For the unversed, Arshi had tested positive for the COVID-19 in April and in the first week of May, she recovered from the virus. The actress is now spending some quality time with her family at her hometown, Bhopal.

Arshi Khan Buys Her Dream House In Mumbai, Says She Is Grateful To Salman Khan And Bigg Boss

"I'm at home, and enjoying family time with my parents. My brothers are pampering me. My sister-in-law too enjoys a great report with me. But I am enjoying the most with my nephew, Alhaj. He plays with me all the time. He is so attached to me that he even has his food with me and sleep with me. I feel fortunate to be a bua," she added.

On the professional front, Arshi revealed she is enjoying working on the OTT platforms. The actress also stated that she is happy to be a part of more reality TV shows. For the uninitiated, Arshi has previously worked in TV shows such as Savitri Devi College & Hospital, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Vish.