Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Call Out Abhinav Shukla’s Hypocrisy To Bash Rubina Dilaik’s Closeness To Aly Goni

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw some high octane drama. Bigg Boss announced the challenging lockdown task which saw Rubina Dilaik's team clash with Rahul Vaidya's team. The episode had also seen Abhinav Shukla engage in an ugly fight with Aly Goni. Later, in the episode viewers saw Abhinav school his wife and co-contestant, Rubina for being friendly with Aly. This seems to have not gone down well with some of the netizens who have been labeling Abhinav to be a 'hypocrite'.

The fans of the show have been calling out Abhinav as a hypocrite as the contestant had also kept friendly relations with Jasmin Bhasin whose friendship with Rubina had turned sour during the latter part of the show. Rubina Dilaik also went on to question Abhinav Shukla on his friendship with Jasmin while defending herself from his bashing. Some fans of the show showcased their resentment towards Abhinav for the same. Take a look at some of the tweets.

#RubinaDilaik is totally correct. She never questioned Abhinav regarding Jasmean. But Rubina will never sit and listen to Alyconda bitching about Abhinav and uska himmat bhi nehi hota . LOL

But naa karr baat bhai unse bhi not even cordial. He doesn't deserve#BiggBoss14 — Rubina Dilaik Fan Club (@Rubina_TM) January 21, 2021

rubina is right. finally abhinav needs to know how rubina must have felt when he used to sit with jasmean. #BB14 #RubinaDilaik — hk-TeamRubina (@__hoorain) January 21, 2021

Talking about Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni's fight, the two locked horns during the lockdown tasks and called each other nasty names. The upcoming episode of the show will depict all the contestants trying to entertain the audiences inside the house. Rakhi Sawant will leave everyone in splits as she will tickle the funny bone of the contestants in her Julie avatar.

