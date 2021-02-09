Bigg Boss 14 Feb 9 Highlights: Abhinav Shukla’s Eviction Leaves The Housemates Shocked

The February 9 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the contestants along with their connections waking up to the song Kukkad Kamal Da. Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and others discuss Sonali Phogat's flirtatious banter with Aly. Aly tells Jasmin to try to leave behind all her bad memories from the show.

Rubina Dilaik tells Jasmin Bhasin that she did not get good vibes from the latter to which Jasmin tells her that she holds no grudges against Rubina. Rakhi Sawant engages in some fun banter with Jyotika Dilaik and others over her eyebrows. Aly Goni explains to Jasmin and Rubina about his current status in the game. Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya talk about being cordial with each other till the end of the show. Bigg Boss then tells that the connections of the contestants have to vote out that one housemate from the game whose contribution has been the least on the show, thus announcing the mid-week evictions. Majority of the connections like Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Vindu Dara Singh call out Abhinav Shukla's name as the least contributor on the show.

Bigg Boss then announces Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant to be safe from the eviction process as no connection has called out their name as the least contributor on the show. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya give out some emotional speeches as it may be their last moments inside the show. Bigg Boss then announces that the connections have voted out Abhinav from the show. Rubina and others bid him a teary-eyed farewell from the house.

Jyotika consoles Rubina Dilaik who is inconsolable after Abhinav Shukla's eviction. Toshi Sabri gets emotional while talking to Rubina on her relationship with Abhinav. Vindu Dara Singh advises Nikki Tamboli to play solo. Jaan Kumar Sanu assumes that either Toshi or Jasmin must have taken Nikki's name for the eviction. Vindu tries to explain to Rahul Vaidya why did he take Abhinav's name for the eviction. Jaan and Nikki get into an argument after the latter interrupts him in their conversation.

Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik talk about Nikki's fight with Jaan. Rakhi Sawant tells Vindu, Jyotika and Devoleena that she will grab on the prize money and opt-out of the show when she has the first chance. Rahul Vaidya tells Aly and Jasmin how Rakhi along with Nikki will be competing to grab the prize money and walk out of the competition. Rahul questions Toshi on why he took Nikki's name instead of Abhinav for the eviction.

Later Bigg Boss gives the housemates a fun task wherein they have to recreate costumes and dance steps of popular onscreen pairs of Bollywood. Toshi, Rubina and Jyotika become the judges of the task. Aly and Jasmin end up winning the same. Later, Nikki tells Rubina that they both have to play together as Rahul and Aly will also be playing as a team. Aly has disagreements with Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin over Abhinav's eviction being unfair. Rakhi Sawant tells Jaan how she was emotional on Abhinav's eviction. The end of the episode sees Paras Chhabra enter the house as Devoleena Bhattacharjee's connection.