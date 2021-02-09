Bigg Boss 14 Feb 8 Highlights: Jasmin Has An Emotional Reunion With Aly; Rubina's Sister Jyotika Advices Her

The February 8 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with the entry of housemates’ connections.

Jasmin Bhasin comes first and Bigg Boss says she is here to support Aly. The actress praises Aly’s game. She also advises Rakhi Sawant to stay in limits. She also adds she is upset with Abhinav Shukla.

And then, Rubina Dilaik’s sister Jyotika is seen telling Aly that she loves his bond with Rubina. She too advises Rakhi about her behaviour. Jyotika tells him that people love Abhinav. This is followed by Jaan Kumar Sanu coming in as Nikki Tamboli’s support followed by Rahul Mahajan for Abhinav. Toshi Sabri enters for Rahul Vaidya and praises his game. Rakhi’s connection Vindu Dara Singh is seen telling Rakhi to be strong. He says her mom's chemotherapy went well. He then tells Rakhi that his wife has sent a lot of makeup for her.

Jasmin and Aly have a heart-to-heart conversation. Jasmin also advises Aly to not look like a sidekick. Aly tells to Jasmin that Rubina supported him throughout and he has only got positive vibes from her. An irked Jasmin asks Aly to give the trophy to Rubina and they both argue with each other.

Later, Jasmin and Aly are also seen discussing Arshi Khan and Rakhi. Jasmin then cries because of her previous bad memories in the house. Rahul Mahajan asks Jasmin to move on whilst Rahul composes a song for Jasmin and Aly.

Jaan, on the other hand, is seen telling Nikki to not trust Rahul blindly. He tells her to play like a unit with Rubina and Abhinav. Jasmin continues to 'warn’ almost everyone about Rubina. And when she tells Nikki about it, she goes and tells all this to Rubina.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar February 7 Highlights: Arshi Khan Gets Eliminated From The House

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan Opens Up About Her Journey On The Show, Says She Never Did Anything To Hurt Anyone