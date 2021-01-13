Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin On Her Marriage Plans With Aly Goni: I Don’t Mind Settling Down Soon

Jasmin Bhasin On Her Marriage Plans

In an interview with ETimes, the Naagin 4 star said that she doesn't mind settling down soon. Jasmin Bhasin said, "Honestly, marriage is a very big decision, and I am not the one to decide alone about it. Marriage is about involving two families, and yes there's realisation and acceptance of love for each other. It is a beautiful feeling, but I would want that when Aly comes out, we will discuss it. We would spend more time with each other and discuss everything with our families and then decide how to take the relationship ahead in the best possible way. Only then I would be able to comment on it. But yes, if everything goes well, I don't mind settling down soon."

Jasmin Clears The Air About Her Parents’ Opinion

When Jasmin Bhasin's parents had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house during family week, they asked her to focus on the game and play alone. Well, their statements were misunderstood by the viewers, as Jasmin revealed that they have no problem with Aly Goni and her relationship. While speaking about her parents' opinion, she said, "My parents' opinions were misunderstood on the show. Whatever they said during the family week was from the game's perspective. Because for the last two weeks things were not going in my favour. Either I was nominated for the discussion of nominations and then I got out from the captaincy task. They will always be happy if I am happy. Once Aly comes out, we will discuss what is the best possible way to take our relationship ahead. We have accepted that we are in love, and I have spoken to my parents about our relationship. My mom was with me till yesterday, and they have no problems with Aly and my relationship."

Naagin 4 Actress Shares The Feeling Of Being In Love

While sharing the feeling of being in love with Aly Goni, Jasmin said, "It feels great and amazing to be in love. It is the most amazing feeling. All the logic, the decision is one side and the feeling of being in love is on another side."

#AskJasmin Session

Recently, Jasmin Bhasin had conducted #AskJasmin session on Twitter. During the session, she opened up about her marriage, relationship, Bigg Boss journey and much more. Sharing her parents' reaction after her eviction, Jasmin wrote, "My parents were very sad and heartbroken. My father was extremely hurt, but that's very normal. Every father wants to see their child winning."